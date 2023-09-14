Northport resident James Brumm dies at 57

James Thomas Brumm, of Northport, died suddenly on Aug. 30. He was 57 years old.

He was the beloved son of Fred and Patricia, dear father to Jimmy (Amber) Brumm and loving grandfather to the late Hannah Grace Brumm. He is also survived by his loving sisters and brother Dorothy (Mark) Russo, Trisha (Jerry) Hehir, Fred (Laura) Brumm Jr. and Laura (Mike) O’Donohoe. He was dearly loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jim enjoyed flying Cessna airplanes with his instructors and spending time on boats, motorcycles and old antique cars.

A memorial Mass was celebrated for Jim on Friday, Sept. 8, at St. Philip Neri Church in Northport. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or by mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.