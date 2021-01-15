Northport High School names Students of the Month

This month, Northport High School senior Dillon Heinzman, above, was honored with the Technology and Engineering Student of the Month award and fellow senior Maxwell DeBrino was honored as Science Student of the Month. Both students showed incredible passion for their respective courses and will be recognized during the Jan. 21 board of education meeting.

Dillon’s commitment to his technology and engineering courses was apparent throughout high school, having taken both Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate classes as well as Project Lead the Way engineering courses. District Chairperson for Science, Technology and Engineering David Storch said, “Dillon’s diligence and tenacity in all his STEM courses exemplify his determination to comprehend complex and highly specialized concepts along with outstanding computer science and technological skills.”

Similarly, Maxwell DeBrino has had an impressive educational career, starting the school’s Trout Team and a co-captain of the school’s Science Olympiad team. When describing Maxwell, Mr. Storch said, “he is a creative and inquisitive scientist who possesses a passion, commitment and sense of wonder when he is conducting experimental research.”