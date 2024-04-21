North Shore Library holds budget/trustee vote

By Ernestine Franco

The North Shore Library held its annual budget and trustee election on Tuesday, April 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The vote was held in one of the rooms of the library, which is located next to the Shoreham-Wading River High School.

The total budget was $3,936,406, with revenues of $231,645, which leaves $3,704,761 to be funded by taxation. This is a $96,745 increase over last year’s budget. The budget passed with 168 in favor and 52 against. There was only one trustee position to fill, with two people running. Charlotte Karpf-Fritts garnered 112 votes and Andrew Breslin with 92 votes.

When asked why she had run, Karpf-Fritts said she wanted “to help make the library a great place for people to visit.” In addition, she wanted to see someone from Sound Beach represented on the board. Her new position will start in July.