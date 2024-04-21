May at The Jazz Loft highlighted by Strictly Sinatra shows, big bands & signature cocktails

May is blooming with talent at The Jazz Loft, as the month’s calendar of events offers something for everyone. The Jazz Loft’s popular Strictly Sinatra shows return, with a first-time ever afternoon show! Sinatra shows are May 2,3 and two shows on May 4. The Jazz Loft founder Tom Manuel will also be spinning some rare jazz tunes in the Coal Bin, along with mixing up some signature cocktails where Hangoutology Meets Mixology, on May 23.

Wednesday, May 1 at 7 p.m.

Jam Session at the Jazz Loft

The Jazz Loft Trio lead by Keenan Zach.

Tickets $10, $5 after 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 2, 7 p.m.

Strictly Sinatra

17-piece big band directed by Jazz Loft Director Tom Manuel (trumpet) with Pete Caldera on vocals

Tickets: $40 adults; $35 seniors; $30 students; $25 children and children under 5 years old are free.

Friday, May 3, 7 p.m.

Strictly Sinatra

17-piece big band directed by Jazz Loft Director Tom Manuel (trumpet) with Pete Caldera on vocals

Tickets: $40 adults; $35 seniors; $30 students; $25 children and children under 5 years old are free.

Saturday, May 4, 2 p.m.

Strictly Sinatra

17-piece big band directed by Jazz Loft Director Tom Manuel (trumpet) with Pete Caldera on vocals

Tickets: $40 adults; $35 seniors; $30 students; $25 children and children under 5 years old are free.

Saturday, May 4, 7 p.m.

Strictly Sinatra

17-piece big band directed by Jazz Loft Director Tom Manuel (trumpet) with Pete Caldera on vocals

Tickets: $40 adults; $35 seniors; $30 students; $25 children and children under 5 years old are free.

Wednesday, May 8 at 7 p.m.

Jam Session at the Jazz Loft

The Jazz Loft Trio lead by Keenan Zach.

Tickets $10, $5 after 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 15 at 7 p.m.

Jam Session at the Jazz Loft

The Jazz Loft Trio lead by Keenan Zach.

Tickets $10, $5 after 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 16, 7 p.m.

The Bad Little Big Band

12-piece band featuring vocalist Madeline Kole, directed by composer, arranger and pianist Rich Iacona

Tickets: Adults $30; Seniors $25; Students $20; Children $15

Friday, May 17, 7 p.m.

Jamile Staevie Ayres, vocals; Miki Yamanaka on piano; Mikey Migliore on bass and JK Kim on drums

Tickets: Adults $30; Seniors $25; Students $20; Children $15

Saturday, May 18, 7 p.m.

The Jazz Loft Big Band with special guests Rich DeRosa and Warren Vache

Tickets: Adults $30; Seniors $25; Students $20; Children $15

Wednesday, May 22, 7 p.m.

Jam Session at the Jazz Loft

The Jazz Loft Trio lead by Keenan Zach.

Tickets $10, $5 after 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 23, 7 p.m.

Hangoutology Meets Mixology

Tom Manuel hosts vintage cocktails and a listening session in the Coal Bin, spinning rare, unreleased master acetates from the 1930’s through 1960’s.

Tickets are $100.

Wednesday, May 29, 7 p.m.

Jam Session at the Jazz Loft

The Jazz Loft Trio lead by Keenan Zach.

Tickets $10, $5 after 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 30, 7 p.m.

Interplay Jazz Orchestra

17-piece orchestra by Joe Devassy, trombone; Gary Henderson, trumpet

Tickets: Adults $30; Seniors $25; Students $20; Children $15

Friday, May 31 7 p.m.

The Bill Mays Trio, with Bill Mays on piano; Dean Johnson on bass; and Ron Vincent on drums

Tickets: $40 adults; $35 seniors; $30 students; $25 children and children under 5 years old are free.

The Jazz Loft is located at 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook. For all ticket info, visit: https://www.thejazzloft.org/tickets

For more information, call 631-751-1895.