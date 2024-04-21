May at The Jazz Loft highlighted by Strictly Sinatra shows, big bands & signature cocktails
May is blooming with talent at The Jazz Loft, as the month’s calendar of events offers something for everyone. The Jazz Loft’s popular Strictly Sinatra shows return, with a first-time ever afternoon show! Sinatra shows are May 2,3 and two shows on May 4. The Jazz Loft founder Tom Manuel will also be spinning some rare jazz tunes in the Coal Bin, along with mixing up some signature cocktails where Hangoutology Meets Mixology, on May 23.
Wednesday, May 1 at 7 p.m.
Jam Session at the Jazz Loft
The Jazz Loft Trio lead by Keenan Zach.
Tickets $10, $5 after 8 p.m.
Thursday, May 2, 7 p.m.
Strictly Sinatra
17-piece big band directed by Jazz Loft Director Tom Manuel (trumpet) with Pete Caldera on vocals
Tickets: $40 adults; $35 seniors; $30 students; $25 children and children under 5 years old are free.
Friday, May 3, 7 p.m.
Strictly Sinatra
17-piece big band directed by Jazz Loft Director Tom Manuel (trumpet) with Pete Caldera on vocals
Tickets: $40 adults; $35 seniors; $30 students; $25 children and children under 5 years old are free.
Saturday, May 4, 2 p.m.
Strictly Sinatra
17-piece big band directed by Jazz Loft Director Tom Manuel (trumpet) with Pete Caldera on vocals
Tickets: $40 adults; $35 seniors; $30 students; $25 children and children under 5 years old are free.
Saturday, May 4, 7 p.m.
Strictly Sinatra
17-piece big band directed by Jazz Loft Director Tom Manuel (trumpet) with Pete Caldera on vocals
Tickets: $40 adults; $35 seniors; $30 students; $25 children and children under 5 years old are free.
Wednesday, May 8 at 7 p.m.
Jam Session at the Jazz Loft
The Jazz Loft Trio lead by Keenan Zach.
Tickets $10, $5 after 8 p.m.
Wednesday, May 15 at 7 p.m.
Jam Session at the Jazz Loft
The Jazz Loft Trio lead by Keenan Zach.
Tickets $10, $5 after 8 p.m.
Thursday, May 16, 7 p.m.
The Bad Little Big Band
12-piece band featuring vocalist Madeline Kole, directed by composer, arranger and pianist Rich Iacona
Tickets: Adults $30; Seniors $25; Students $20; Children $15
Friday, May 17, 7 p.m.
Jamile Staevie Ayres, vocals; Miki Yamanaka on piano; Mikey Migliore on bass and JK Kim on drums
Tickets: Adults $30; Seniors $25; Students $20; Children $15
Saturday, May 18, 7 p.m.
The Jazz Loft Big Band with special guests Rich DeRosa and Warren Vache
Tickets: Adults $30; Seniors $25; Students $20; Children $15
Wednesday, May 22, 7 p.m.
Jam Session at the Jazz Loft
The Jazz Loft Trio lead by Keenan Zach.
Tickets $10, $5 after 8 p.m.
Thursday, May 23, 7 p.m.
Hangoutology Meets Mixology
Tom Manuel hosts vintage cocktails and a listening session in the Coal Bin, spinning rare, unreleased master acetates from the 1930’s through 1960’s.
Tickets are $100.
Wednesday, May 29, 7 p.m.
Jam Session at the Jazz Loft
The Jazz Loft Trio lead by Keenan Zach.
Tickets $10, $5 after 8 p.m.
Thursday, May 30, 7 p.m.
Interplay Jazz Orchestra
17-piece orchestra by Joe Devassy, trombone; Gary Henderson, trumpet
Tickets: Adults $30; Seniors $25; Students $20; Children $15
Friday, May 31 7 p.m.
The Bill Mays Trio, with Bill Mays on piano; Dean Johnson on bass; and Ron Vincent on drums
Tickets: $40 adults; $35 seniors; $30 students; $25 children and children under 5 years old are free.
The Jazz Loft is located at 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook. For all ticket info, visit: https://www.thejazzloft.org/tickets
For more information, call 631-751-1895.