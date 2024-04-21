Suffolk D.A.: Calverton man convicted of shooting during candlelight vigil
Steven Reid is Expected to be Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison Followed by Five Years of Post-Release Supervision
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on April 19 that Steven Reid, 27, of Calverton, pleaded guilty to Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and other related charges, for opening fire at a candlelight vigil in Bellport in July 2023. Reid was also convicted of Assault in the Second Degree for his unprovoked attack on a Corrections Officer in December 2023 while in custody on the charges related to the July 2023 Attempted Murder incident.
“This defendant viciously opened fire on an unsuspecting community gathered to mourn the loss of a loved one,” said District Attorney Tierney. “The defendant then continued his violent behavior while in custody, assaulting an unsuspecting Corrections Officer just trying to do his job. This conviction sends a message that my office will prosecute gun violence in our community and violence against our law enforcement partners to the fullest extent.”
“Thank you to the District Attorney’s Office for their swift work in convicting Bloods gang member Steven Reid,” said Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. “In addition to his heinous crimes, Reid also assaulted a correction officer while in our custody. Corrections is not an easy job and people sometimes underestimate the dangers we deal with each day.”
On July 6, 2023, more than 100 people gathered in Bellport to celebrate the life of a community member who had tragically died in a motorcycle accident days before. At the end of the candlelight vigil, Reid became involved in a physical altercation with another man who attended the vigil.
During the altercation, Reid pulled out a gun and shot the man at point-blank range in the upper right thigh. The bullet shattered the man’s femur, passed through his leg, and lodged into his right shin. Vigil attendees placed a tourniquet on the man’s leg and rushed him to the hospital where he underwent emergency orthopedic surgery to replace his shattered femur with metal rods and pins.
Minutes later, Reid followed the dispersing crowd and opened fire on another group of vigil attendees. Reid allegedly shot at one man from close range. That victim suffered four gunshot wounds, including gunshot wounds to his back, shoulder, and both of his legs. Immediately thereafter, Reid opened fire at an adult female two times and then shot at another group of people, including a woman and a nine-year old boy, as they were running away to a nearby residence.
Reid fled Suffolk County and was apprehended in North Carolina in September 2023, and was brought back to Suffolk County to face charges. On December 19, 2023, while in custody at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility, Reid assaulted a 26-year-old Corrections Officer by hitting the officer several times without provocation.
On April 19, 2024, Reid pleaded guilty before Supreme Court Justice Anthony Senft to:
- Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, a Class B violent felony;
- Assault in the First Degree, a Class B violent felony;
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C violent felony; and
- Assault in the Second Degree, a Class D violent felony.
Reid is due back in court for sentencing on May 22, 2024, and is expected to be sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. He is being represented by Eric Pack, Esq. and the Suffolk County Legal Aid Society.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Anne E. Oh of the Violent Criminal Enterprise Bureau, and the investigation was conducted by Detective Wilson Nieves of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Fifth Squad, United States Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Taskforce, and the Warrant Enforcement Section and Computer Crimes Unit of the Suffolk County Police Department.