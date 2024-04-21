Suffolk D.A.: Calverton man convicted of shooting during candlelight vigil

Steven Reid is Expected to be Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison Followed by Five Years of Post-Release Supervision

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on April 19 that Steven Reid, 27, of Calverton, pleaded guilty to Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and other related charges, for opening fire at a candlelight vigil in Bellport in July 2023. Reid was also convicted of Assault in the Second Degree for his unprovoked attack on a Corrections Officer in December 2023 while in custody on the charges related to the July 2023 Attempted Murder incident.

“This defendant viciously opened fire on an unsuspecting community gathered to mourn the loss of a loved one,” said District Attorney Tierney. “The defendant then continued his violent behavior while in custody, assaulting an unsuspecting Corrections Officer just trying to do his job. This conviction sends a message that my office will prosecute gun violence in our community and violence against our law enforcement partners to the fullest extent.”

“Thank you to the District Attorney’s Office for their swift work in convicting Bloods gang member Steven Reid,” said Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. “In addition to his heinous crimes, Reid also assaulted a correction officer while in our custody. Corrections is not an easy job and people sometimes underestimate the dangers we deal with each day.”