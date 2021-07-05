North Shore Community Band summer concert series returns

Music under the stars

The North Shore Community Band’s free summer concert series is back! Enjoy big band hits, movie themes, classical favorites, Dixieland jazz and rousing Sousa marches. Concerts will be held on July 10 and 24 in the St. Mark’s Church parking lot, 105 Randall Road, Shoreham; and July 17 on the Wading River Congregation Church lawn, 2057 North Country Road, Wading River at 7 p.m. Bring seating. For more information, call 631-833-5991 or visit www.nscbli.org.