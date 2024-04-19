Nine SCCC students recognized for extraordinary academic and leadership achievement

Nine Suffolk County Community College students have been honored for their academic achievements by three prestigious organizations that recognize academic achievement, excellence and leadership. Several of the students have earned multiple awards.

Seven students were awarded The State University of New York’s (SUNY) highest honor, The Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence; eight are Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) All-State recipients, and three are Coca-Cola scholars.

“We take immense pride in the remarkable accomplishments of these outstanding students,” said Dr. Edward Bonahue, President of Suffolk County Community College. “These are students who are engaged in their home and college communities; they innovate, dream, and achieve. Their dedication and exceptional efforts underscore their extraordinary potential.

About the awards:

The student recipients of the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence are recognized for their integration of academic excellence with other aspects of their lives including leadership, campus involvement, community service, arts (creative or performing).

Phi Theta Kappa is the first honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 4.3 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 countries, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges.

The Coca-Cola Academic Team recognizes high achieving college students who demonstrate academic excellence and intellectual rigor combined with leadership and service that extends their education beyond the classroom to benefit society.

The 2024 Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholars are awarded $1,500 scholarships and Silver Scholar’s receive a $1,250 scholarship. Each scholar also receives a commemorative medallion. Students are nominated for the academic team by their college administrators. Selection is based on academic achievement, leadership, and engagement in college and community service.

Award Recipients:

Sabrina Franco – PTK All-NY State and SUNY Chancellor’s Award

Sabrina Franco, a Music major from Bay Shore, NY has a 3.9 GPA and has earned Dean’s List recognition every semester for the last two years. Sabrina holds the positions of Vice President of Scholarship for PTK’s Alpha Zeta Nu Chapter, Senator of the Student Government Association at the Ammerman Campus, and is a Northwell Community Scholar. She is a member of the Honors Program, the college’s Symphonic Band and PTK’s Community College All-State Academic Team. Sabrina volunteers with New York State Association for Bilingual Education, an organization which addresses the needs of English language and bilingual learning students. She plans to attend Hofstra University and study music.

Joseph Gonzalez– PTK All-NY State, PTK All- USA, SUNY Chancellor’s Award

Joseph Gonzalez, a Liberal Arts-History major from West Babylon, NY, excels with a 4.0 GPA and consecutive Dean’s List recognition for the last two years. He holds key leadership positions at the college, including PTK Chapter President, President of Student Veterans of America, Honors Club President, and History Club Vice President. Joseph is a Get There From Here scholar, an EOP Tutor and a member of the prestigious 2024 All-USA Academic Team. He was named New York State’s 2024 New Century Transfer Scholar and was the recipient of the Prestigious David R. Pierce Scholarship. He plans to attend Columbia University and study history.

Ali Jedlicka – PTK All-NYState, Coca-Cola Gold Scholar, SUNY Chancellor’s Award

Ali Jedlicka, a Liberal Arts Psychology major from East Quogue, NY, holds a 4.0 GPA and consistently earns Dean’s List recognition. As Vice President of Scholarship for Phi Theta Kappa’s Alpha Eta Psi Chapter, she was a keynote speaker at the fall 2023 Induction Ceremony. Ali, a member of the PTK All USA Academic Team, is also a dedicated Peer Mentor and Honors program member. Beyond academics, she volunteers for Bide-a-wee Animal Shelter and Maureen’s Haven Homeless Outreach Program, showcasing her commitment to community service and making a positive impact. She plans to attend St. Joseph’s University and study psychology.

Arshiyan Khan – PTK All-NY State, Coca-Cola Gold Scholar, SUNY Chancellor’s Award

Arshiyan Khan, a Business Administration Honors major from Selden, NY, has an impressive 4.0 Arshiyan Khan, GPA and consistent Dean’s List honors for the past two years. As a Get There From Here Scholar, Arshiyan holds prominent leadership roles, serving as President of the Business and Accounting Club, Vice President of Leadership for PTK’s Alpha Zeta Nu Chapter, and Treasurer of the Student Government Association at the Ammerman Campus. A member of PTK’s Community College All-State Academic Team, Arshiyan is actively involved in the Rotaract Community Service Club and dedicates time as an orientation leader and regular volunteer at the Ammerman Campus Food Pantry. He plans to attend Stony Brook University to study accounting.

Valery Marquez – PTK All-NY State, Coca-Cola Silver Scholar, SUNY Chancellor’s Award

Valery Marquez, a Business Administration major from Brentwood, NY has a 3.6 GPA and has earned Dean’s List recognition every semester for the last two years. Valery is a Get There From Here scholar and serves as President of the Student Government Association at the Michael J. Grant Campus, a dedicated Conduct Board Member, and a visionary Founder of the First-Generation Club. A member of PTK’s Community College All-State team, Valery actively volunteer at the campus food pantry and coordinates donors for the campus blood drives. She plans to transfer to Fordham University to pursue a degree in Business Administration and then attend law school, aiming to make a positive impact in public interest and policy law.

Krista Padilla – PTK All-NY State

Krista Padilla, a Business Administration major from Bronx, NY has a 3.7 GPA and has earned placement on the Dean’s List. Krista is a member of Phi Theta Kappa.

Melissa Ramos -SUNY Chancellor’s Award

Melissa Ramos, a Political Science Major from Brentwood, NY, maintains a remarkable 3.9 GPA and consistent Dean’s List recognition. Beyond her academics, she chairs the Rotaract Community Service Club, serves on the Brentwood Advisory Board, and is a member of Phi Theta Kappa, Pi Alpha Sigma, and the Art Club. Melissa actively volunteers at Iglesia De Dios El Buen Camino, supporting her church and local charities by selling food to raise funds. Her commitment to academics, leadership, and community service not only exemplifies excellence but also makes a positive impact on both her academic and local communities. She plans to study political science at Hofstra University.

Daisa Reynosa – PTK All-NY State, Chancellors Award

Daisa Reynosa, a Business Administration major from Westhampton Beach, NY, has a 3.7 GPA, and has earned Dean’s List recognition each semester. Daisa serves as the President of both Alpha Beta Gamma and Alpha Sigma Lambda. She actively contributes to the campus community as a member of the Campus Activities Board and is a member of PTK’s Community College All-State Academic Team. Daisa also serves as an Office Assistant for the Eastern Campus Department of ESL. Her advocacy for ESL students is evident through her dedicated efforts to ensure their inclusion in all campus club activities.

Madonna Rodriguez – PTK All-NY State

Madonna Rodriguez, a Nursing LPN to RN major from Mastic Beach NY, holds a 3.7 GPA, and has earned Dean’s List recognition every semester for the last two years. Madonna serves as a member of Phi Theta Kappa and Pi Alpha Sigma. She plans to work as an LPN at Wellridge Addiction Treatment Facility in Calverton, NY.

