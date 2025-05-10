Nicolock launches new Design Studio in Huntington Station
Nicolock, a leading manufacturer of premium hardscape solutions, has announced the opening of its new Design Studio at 800 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station in May with more locations planned for Seaford and Holbrook scheduled to open in June 2025 as well as three more in the fall.
According to a press release, these exclusive destinations are designed to empower homeowners to transform their outdoor living visions into realities, guiding them from initial concept to completion. More than just showrooms, Nicolock Design Studios offers homeowners the chance to fully visualize how Nicolock’s extensive range of products will look installed, fostering confidence and facilitating informed decision- making.
“We understand that creating the perfect outdoor space is a significant investment and a deeply personal endeavor,” said Nino Nicolia, Vice President. “Our new Design Studios are designed to enhance the process, offering a hands-on, personalized experience that ensures our customers are delighted with their choices every step of the way. They will leave our showroom with a computer-generated design including a comprehensive list of products and a directed to an authorized Nicolock dealer.”
The Nicolock Design Studios offers several key features including:
- Expansive Showroom: Featuring Nicolock’s top-selling products and color blends in realistic, installed settings. This allows customers to truly see, touch, and experience the quality and beauty of Nicolock’s offerings, eliminating any ambiguity.
- Direct Comparison: Multiple variations of pavers, retaining walls, and other hardscape elements are displayed side-by-side, enabling easy and direct comparison to choose the best options for individual projects.
- In-House On-Staff Designer: Homeowners will have access to Nicolock’s expert in-house designers, providing personalized consultations and design advice to bring their unique visions to life.
- Personalized White Glove Concierge Service: From the moment they step into a Design Studio, customers will receive dedicated, white-glove service, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience throughout their project journey.
- Comprehensive Product Showcase: Explore a wide array of Nicolock products, including pavers for patios, driveways, and walkways, as well as retaining walls, pool decks, fire pits, fireplaces, and materials for outdoor kitchens and grills.
Headquartered in Lindenhurst, Nicolock has been a family-owned-and-operated hardscape manufacturer for over 65 years. The company currently has 8 manufacturing facilities and is growing: Long Island, New Jersey, Maryland, Connecticut and their newest location, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.nicolock.com.