Nicolock launches new Design Studio in Huntington Station

Nicolock, a leading manufacturer of premium hardscape solutions, has announced the opening of its new Design Studio at 800 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station in May with more locations planned for Seaford and Holbrook scheduled to open in June 2025 as well as three more in the fall.

According to a press release, these exclusive destinations are designed to empower homeowners to transform their outdoor living visions into realities, guiding them from initial concept to completion. More than just showrooms, Nicolock Design Studios offers homeowners the chance to fully visualize how Nicolock’s extensive range of products will look installed, fostering confidence and facilitating informed decision- making.

“We understand that creating the perfect outdoor space is a significant investment and a deeply personal endeavor,” said Nino Nicolia, Vice President. “Our new Design Studios are designed to enhance the process, offering a hands-on, personalized experience that ensures our customers are delighted with their choices every step of the way. They will leave our showroom with a computer-generated design including a comprehensive list of products and a directed to an authorized Nicolock dealer.”

The Nicolock Design Studios offers several key features including: