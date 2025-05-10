Five men arrested during SLA inspection in Huntington Station

Suffolk County Police arrested the owner and four patrons of a Huntington Station restaurant during an inspection on May 9.

In response to community complaints, Second Precinct Crime Section officers, in conjunction with New York State Liquor Authority, Town of Huntington Code Enforcement and Town of Huntington Fire Marshal, conducted a SLA Inspection at Las Lajas Deli, located at 156 Depot Road, at 10:05 p.m.

During the inspection, the owner of the restaurant, Yony Zelaya, 40, of Huntington Station, was charged with Disorderly Premise, a misdemeanor. He is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on May 10.

The following patrons of the restaurant were arrested for alleged possession of cocaine: