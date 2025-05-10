Five men arrested during SLA inspection in Huntington Station
Suffolk County Police arrested the owner and four patrons of a Huntington Station restaurant during an inspection on May 9.
In response to community complaints, Second Precinct Crime Section officers, in conjunction with New York State Liquor Authority, Town of Huntington Code Enforcement and Town of Huntington Fire Marshal, conducted a SLA Inspection at Las Lajas Deli, located at 156 Depot Road, at 10:05 p.m.
During the inspection, the owner of the restaurant, Yony Zelaya, 40, of Huntington Station, was charged with Disorderly Premise, a misdemeanor. He is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on May 10.
The following patrons of the restaurant were arrested for alleged possession of cocaine:
- Wilfredo Perez, 48, of Huntington Station, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th Degree (a felony) and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree (a misdemeanor.)
- Danery Ulioaulioa, 42, of Huntington Station, was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree (a misdemeanor.)
- Edis Doblado, 41, of Huntington Station, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree (a misdemeanor.)
- Wilson Orellana-Mejia, 41, of Huntington Station, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree (a misdemeanor.)
They are scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on May 29.
The State Liquor Authority observed numerous violations and is conducting a further investigation into the establishment, as well as the Town of Huntington Code Enforcement and Fire Marshal, who issued four combined violations.