Students in Ms. McIntyre’s second and third period Computer Graphics 2 and College Computer Graphics classes at Newfield High School in Selden competed in the NHS Library Logo Design contest after learning about designing logos in class with librarian Ms. Cook. It was a very competitive contest filled with lots of creative original ideas. Congratulations to winner Daniel Savage, finalists Idania Nunez and Brian Padilla Alvarado, as well as the students in both Computer Graphics classes.