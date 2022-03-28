Shoreham-Wading River students showcase artwork

Four Shoreham-Wading River High School student-artists participated in an exhibition alongside some of the most talented students in the Suffolk County Art Leaders Association All-County and Senior Scholarship Show.

Underclassmen who presented works in the show were sophomore Caroline Lange, freshman Anna Marino and junior Meghan Thrash. Senior Lauren DeRosso won third place honors in the senior scholarship portion of the exhibit.

“It was great seeing our students share this space with so many skilled young artists,” said art teacher Samantha Shepard about the exhibition that highlights works created by some of Suffolk County’s top student-artists.