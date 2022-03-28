2022 Great Brookhaven Clean Up registration now open

Supervisor Ed Romaine (pictured with “Curby,” the Town’s recycling mascot) has announced that registration for the 14th Annual Great Brookhaven Clean Up is now open. The event, which is co-sponsored by the Town of Brookhaven’s Department of Recycling and Sustainable Materials Management and TEACHERS Federal Credit Union, will be held on Saturday, May 14th at various locations throughout Brookhaven Town. It is part of a national effort by Keep America Beautiful, Inc. that draws over 500,000 volunteers in more than 15,000 communities across America who come together to pick up litter and clean miles of roadway, rivers, lakes, and more. In 2020 the Great Brookhaven Clean Up drew approximately 2,000 residents.

Supervisor Romaine said, “Keeping Brookhaven clean is a top priority of my administration and this is a great opportunity for people to do their part and make a difference in their community. I thank TEACHERS Federal Credit Union for their co-sponsorship, and I look forward to working with our residents on May 14th to help make Brookhaven a cleaner, greener place to live.”

Free gloves, trash bags and t-shirts will be provided by the Town for the Great Brookhaven Clean Up volunteers. The supplies will be available for pick up at the Department of Recycling and Sustainable Materials Management’s third floor office at Town Hall by appointment only. Brookhaven Town Hall is located at 1 Independence Hill in Farmingville. Individuals or groups can register online for the Great Brookhaven Clean Up and get more information at the Town website or by calling 451-TOWN (8696).