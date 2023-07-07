Newfield High School student Robert Bush has died

A message from Roberta Gerold, superintendent of schools at Middle Country Central School District

This update is not what we had hoped it would be. With a very heavy heart, I must inform you that Robert Bush, the student who collapsed Monday at Newfield High School, passed away earlier today, Friday, July 7. We are heartbroken for Robert’s family and friends and all who were fortunate to have been touched by his boundless enthusiasm and love of life.

Tonight, at Stony Brook University Hospital, an honor walk will take place in recognition of the family’s decision to donate Robert’s organs to help provide life-saving miracles for others in need. All those in the community wishing to attend are asked to arrive at the hospital by 10 p.m. (fourth floor). Information regarding the arrangements of future services and memorials will be provided shortly.

On Monday, counselors will be available at Newfield High School for any student, district staff member or member of our school district community who feels the need to talk through their feelings during this difficult time. Counselors will be available from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

In closing, I would like to express once again, on behalf of the Middle Country Central School District Board of Education and the entire Middle Country Central School District community, our heartfelt condolences to his family. We ask that you keep Robert and his family in your prayers.