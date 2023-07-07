Central Islip man arrested for four local robberies

Suffolk County Police arrested a Central Islip man on July 7 for four robberies and an attempted robbery in

Suffolk County since May.

After an investigation, Major Case Unit detectives determined Andre Desvignes was responsible for robbing the following places:

• Bethpage Federal Credit Union, 233 South Research Place, Central Islip, on May 30.

• United States Postal Service, located at 136 Carleton Ave., Islip Terrace, on June 21.

• Bethpage Federal Credit Union, located at 233 South Research Place, Central Islip, on June 29.

• United States Postal Service, located at 136 Carleton Ave., Islip Terrace, on July 7.

Desvignes, 55, also attempted to rob Bethpage Federal Credit Union, located at 1350 Deer Park Ave., on July 5.

He was charged with four counts of Robbery 3rd Degree, and one count of Attempted Robbery 3rd Degree.