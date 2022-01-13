New police commissioner sworn in

As of this week, the new Suffolk County police commissioner is officially on board.

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, former NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison was sworn in by County Executive Steve Bellone (D) at the Police Academy in Brentwood.

The law enforcement veteran retired after a 30-year career with the NYPD and replaces Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart, who resigned in May for a job as head of security at Hofstra University.

Bellone also swore in Suffolk’s new Chief of Department Robert Waring, who was promoted from chief of patrol.