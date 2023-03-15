Needle Felting Workshop heads to Reboli Center March 19

Join the Reboli Center for Art & History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook this Sunday, March 19 for a spring-themed Needle Felting Workshop from 10:30 a.m. to noon. For a registration fee of $50, you will have the opportunity to needle felt your very own springtime critter under the guidance of Shamma Murphy, the Center’s January 2023 featured Artisan of the Month.

Students will work with a selection of pre-prepared, fine and sustainably sourced wool. All needed materials will be provided in the cost of registration. All experience levels are welcome. Suitable for ages 12 and up. Registration is limited to 15 participants, so be sure to register soon to reserve your space by calling 631-751-7707 or visit www.rebolicenter.org.