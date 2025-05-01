My Little Bestie boutique opens in East Setauket

1 of 5

By Julianne Mosher

If you have a little one in your life, My Little Bestie is about to be your little bestie.

The store, which opened in East Setauket in November of last year, is celebrating six months of being in business and owner Sara DiFalco said it’s been one of the best rides she has ever been on.

Located at 248 Main Street, the shop has two purposes: In the front, a colorful boutique of everything a mama and child needs decorate shelves and displays. As you head to the back of the store, racks of clothing, accessories and toys, donated by other mamas and caregivers, are available for purchase—basically a tiny thrift store with brand names to help families who may not be able to afford luxury.

“I love thrifting,” DiFalco laughed, “But I also love new stuff.”

To combine the best of both worlds, DiFalco’s business model allows families to donate bags of their preowned items. There are specific criterion, like no stains, holes or heavy wear, and it can’t be from a retailer of fast fashion like Old Navy, Target or Walmart. After DiFalco examines and approves each piece, the donator is given 50% off items in the store for the next 30 days.

“It’s really nice because our kids grow out of things and we never know what to do with them,” she said.

After the donation is made, then it’s time to shop for something new. Tote bags, book, puzzles, toys, home décor and clothing for mom, baby and child. DiFalco said that all the new clothing she sells is organically made by small batch retailers and are almost entirely eco-friendly.

“People tell me that they have never seen a store like this before that has luxury in the front and thrifting in the back,” she said.

Originally from Toronto, Canada, DiFalco moved to Deer Park with her now-husband more than a decade ago. She worked in retail, but soon after having her daughter, who is now two years old, she decided she wanted to be her own boss. After searching the Island for the perfect spot to open a brick-and-mortar shop, she stumbled across Setauket and fell in love with the area.

“There’s nothing like this around and it’s so needed,” she said.

Along with becoming her own boss and making her own schedule, DiFalco wanted to create a community for moms out there. Since opening My Little Bestie, she said many of her customers have become her friends, bonding over their love for shopping and embracing motherhood. DiFalco loves the North Shore so much, she and her family are moving to Smithtown this summer.

Named for her daughter, Athena, who DiFalco says is her “little bestie,” the store has constant revolving inventory and a plentiful online shop to order from.

—————————————-

My LIttle Bestie is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed on Mondays. For more information, please call 631-800-9800 or visit www.mylittlebestie.shop.