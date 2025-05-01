Shoreham-Wading River girls soccer coach dies at 42

By Steven Zaitz

Adrian Gilmore, Shoreham-Wading River High School’s girls varsity soccer coach, has died at the age of 42.

Gilmore, who led the team to two Long Island championships and one New York State championship during her 13 years as coach, collapsed at Albert G. Prodell Middle School on April 22, where she was a sixth-grade teacher. Suffolk County Police arrived at the school at 100 Randall Road in Shoreham a few minutes before 3 p.m. and shortly thereafter, a Rocky Point emergency vehicle rushed Gilmore to John T. Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson. Gilmore died two days later – the cause is unknown at this time.

Gerald Poole, superintendent of the Shoreham-Wading River Central School District issued a statement that read: “For 20 years, Adrian Gilmore was not only a dedicated and passionate educator, but an outstanding coach, mentor and source of inspiration to many generations of SWR colleagues, families and students. More than her impressive achievements, Adrian will be remembered as a mentor for other coaches and teachers, a passionate advocate for children and a trusted colleague whose impact reached far beyond school walls. Her legacy lives on in the countless lives that she touched as a teacher, coach and community leader. She will be profoundly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.”

Ava Gengler is a senior captain who fought for a state title this year with Gilmore and her Lady Wildcat teammates. Gengler was a varsity player for Gilmore for four years and will attend the University of Miami in the fall. She remembers Gilmore as not just an effective coach of X’s and O’s, but a caring and compassionate leader.

“I’ll never forget my freshman year — I had a panic attack right before one of our biggest games, and instead of focusing on winning, she stayed with me the entire time, making sure I was okay,” Gengler said. “It was in that moment she showed me how much she truly cared about us as people, not just athletes, and how special of a person she was. Her loss is heartbreaking for all of us, but we’re coming together to honor everything she stood for and everything she gave us.”

Gilmore, whose maiden name was Adrian Weger, was a graduate of William Floyd High School, class of 2000, where she was a standout in both soccer and track and field. She went to Concordia College in Westchester County and was a four-year starter for the Concordia soccer team. In 2006, she became a teacher in the SWR school district and in 2012, she was named the Wildcats girls varsity soccer coach.

She met her husband Timothy Gilmore while at Concordia where he was an outstanding baseball player. The couple married in 2009 and they had three children — Kayla, 18, a freshman lacrosse player at the University of Maryland; Cameron, 13, and Colby, 3. A GoFundMe page has been set up to financially assist the devastated family.

Gilmore’s friend Charisse Jamroz organized the page and on it she says, “Adrian’s life was a beautiful reflection— full of grace, strength, and a deep love for others. She poured her heart into everything she did, whether she was raising her children, nurturing her students, or guiding her athletes.”

The page has raised over $162,000.

Superintendent Poole also said in his statement that the SWR district will be honoring Gilmore, “as we reflect and remember her legacy. In the meantime, please keep Adrian’s family and friends in your thoughts. Together, we will continue to support one another with compassion as we navigate this loss as a school community and school family.”

In addition to coaching the varsity team, Coach Gilmore was involved in local youth lacrosse developmental leagues around the Shoreham area.

In 2019, the Lady Wildcats won the New York State title by beating upstate Spencerport 2-0 and Gilmore was named as East Regional Coach of the Year. In the spring of 2021, Gilmore’s girls were a perfect 12-0 in the COVID-shortened season and they outscored their opponents by an astounding aggregate of 61-5. The Wildcats have made it to the Long Island Championship game every year for the last three years.

“Having Mrs. Gilmore as both my teacher and soccer coach honestly changed my life,” said Gengler. “She pushed me to be better — not just as a player or student, but as a person. She was tough, but it was the kind of tough that made you stronger. She taught me what it means to be disciplined, to never give up, and to always give my best. At the same time, she had this really compassionate and caring side.”

A viewing for Adrian Gilmore was held on April 30 at Moloney-Sinnicksons Moriches Funeral Home in Center Moriches and a Mass was held on May 1 at 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Center Moriches. In addition to her husband and children, she is survived by her parents Cathleen and Gary Weger and her brothers Mathew, Christopher and Joshua.

If you wish to make a donation, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-her-honor-supporting-a-devoted-mother-teacher-coach