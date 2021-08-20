CANCELED: Mustang car show cruises over to Port Jefferson

THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED DUE TO THE WEATHER.

The Mustang and Shelby Club of Long Island will present its annual Mustang Car Show at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson Sunday, Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cars from 1965 to present will be on view inside and outside the center. Free admission. For more information, call 631-371-1432 or 631-802-2160.