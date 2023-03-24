MP-MS Historical Society hosts Veterans Food Drive March 25

Miller Place-Mount Sinai Historical Society hosts a Give Back to Our Veterans Food Drive at the William Miller House, 75 North Country Road, Miller Place on Saturday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Canned and paper products are appreciated. Any person that donates can dedicate a rock to the Society’s Veteran’s Memorial Rock Garden. Stay and write a letter to a veteran to thank them for their service. All veterans are welcome to drop by for a cup of coffee. For more information, visit www.mpmshistoricalsociety.org.