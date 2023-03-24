Home Arts & Entertainment Psychic medium Robert Hansen heads to Theatre Three
Save the date! Psychic medium, author and lecturer Robert E. Hansen returns to Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson on Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m. Join Hansen as he takes you on a journey through the other side of the veil. Messages of love will be randomly demonstrated to the audience. Tickets are $35 per person. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.