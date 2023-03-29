Mount Sinai Mustangs outpace Comsewogue Warriors, 8-6 

Mount Sinai Mustangs outpace Comsewogue Warriors, 8-6 

Comsewogue senior midfielder Gabby Constant pushes upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior midfielder Gabby Constant drives past a defender. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior attack Taylor Cline uncorks a shot on goal. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior attack Taylor Cline scores while falling down. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue freshman midfielder Vienna Guzman looks for a cutter. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue sophomore attack Abigail Hughes turns toward the cage in a road game against Mt. Sinai. Bill Landon photo
Comsewogue sophomore attack Abigail Hughes passes outside. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior midfielder Alyssa Deacy passes. Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue freshman midfielder Vienna Guzman passes to the outside. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue freshman midfielder Kamryn McCrary finds a cutter. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior midfielder Gabby Constant looks for an open shot. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior midfielder Alyssa Deacy pushes past a defender. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai sophomore defender Ava Schirtzer, right, looks to clear the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai junior Kayli Carannante looks upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai’s Kayli Carannante passes to Lea Flobeck. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior attack Taylor Cline fires at the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior attack Taylor Cline scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue freshman midfielder Olivia Romeo passes. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai’s Lea Flobeck drives towards the crease. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai sophomore attack Alexa Spallina scores while falling down. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Marisa Gatz clears the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Cassidy Millen pushes past a defender. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior Lea Flobeck dishes the ball off. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai freshman attack Sophia Masone drives towards the cage. Photo by Bill Landon

Mount Sinai senior attack Taylor Cline broke the ice for the Mustangs when her shot on goal split the pipes two minutes in, followed up with a goal from teammate Alexa Spallina at the 16-minute mark. Then Cline stretched the net again, putting the Mustangs out front 3-0.

Comsewogue answered back, however, as senior midfielder Gabby Constant scored twice in three minutes, followed by freshman attack Gianna McNulty’s shot on goal assisted by Jackie Riviezzo, tying the game at 3-3 with just under eight minutes left in the half. 

Spallina scored again, capped with a pair of goals by senior Lea Flobeck to lead it 6-3. The Warriors fought their way back to make it a one-score game when McNulty’s shot once again found its mark with just under seven minutes left in this Div. II matchup on Monday, March 27.

Spallina would score the insurance goal, firing at the cage while falling to seal the deal for the Mustangs, who won 8-6. Mount Sinai goalie Sara Flobeck had six saves in net.

Both teams are back in action this Friday, March 31, when the Mustangs host Bayport-Blue Point at 4:30 p.m. and the Warriors host Shoreham-Wading River at 5 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon

