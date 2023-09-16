Motorcyclist seriously injured in motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist on Sept. 16 in Shirley.

Joseph Rota was operating a 2020 Aprilia motorcycle northbound on River Road when the motorcycle collided with a southbound 2017 Acura that was turning left onto Crestwood Drive at 1:58 p.m.

Rota, 50, of West Islip, was transported via Shirley Ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Acura, Carol Milazzo-Direnzo, 71, of East Yaphank, was not injured.

The motorcycle and the Acura were impounded for safety checks.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.