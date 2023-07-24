Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into car in Medford

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Medford on July 23.

Jacobo Olvera-Mendoza was operating a 2007 Suzuki Boulevard motorcycle eastbound on Horseblock Road when he crashed into a westbound 2019 Chevrolet Equinox as it was turning left on to Maine Avenue at approximately 9:25 p.m.

Olvera-Mendoza, 44, of Medford, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue before being transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital. The driver of the Chevrolet, Douglas Saslona, 43, of Mastic, was not injured.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.