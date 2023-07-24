Video: Power tools stolen from Lowes in Medford

1 of 3

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole from a Medford store in May.

A man allegedly stole power tools from Lowes, located at 2796 Route 112, at approximately 12 p.m. on May 10.

For video of this incident, click here or go to YouTube.com/scpdtv Click on Wanted for Medford Petit Larceny 23-340925

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.