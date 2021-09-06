More Stony Brook Seawolves games to be broadcast on ESPN this Fall

Already broadcasting all basketball games on the Worldwide Leader in Sports, Stony Brook University Athletics is set to announce its fall broadcast schedule, which includes the first-ever broadcasts of home men’s and women’s soccer, as well as volleyball, on ESPN platforms.

All three fall programs will be featured on ESPN3 and ESPN+ as part of an expanded broadcast schedule through the America East on ESPN.

“We’re excited to bring more of our outstanding programs to the ESPN platform,” Director of Athletics Shawn Heilbron said. “As we continue to expand our brand to a wider audience, our productions on ESPN play a vital role.”

Stony Brook’s 2021-22 television slate will include at least seven sports on ESPN platforms with the potential to add postseason games later.

Along with three of Stony Brook’s fall sports, the deal also includes both men’s and women’s basketball programs for the seventh season, and men’s and women’s lacrosse for their upcoming campaigns.

Stay tuned for specific dates, times, and locations for every Seawolves broadcast on StonyBrookAthletics.Com, as well as each team’s social media channels!