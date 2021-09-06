Ward Melville shuts out Longwood

Ward Melville junior Sophia DiGirolamo puts the ball in play for the Patriots against Longwood Sept 3. Photo by Bill Landon
Point. Credit: Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Mackenzie Heaney sets the play for the Patriots in a league I win over Longwood. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Mackenzie Heaney from the service line for the Patriots in a Div I win over Longwood. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Kiersten Schmidt sets the play for the Patriots in a 3-0 shutout over Longwood Sept 3. Credit: Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Kelsey McCaffrey with service for the Patriots in a 3-0 shutout over Longwood Sept 3. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Emma Zwycewicz from the service line for the Patriots in a 3-0 shutout over Longwood Sept 3. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Emma Zwycewicz sets the play for the Patriots in a 3-0 shutout over Longwood Sept 3. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville freshman Emma Bradshaw battles at net in a road game against Longwood. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Ebony Shields sets the play for the Patriots in a 3-0 shutout over Longwood Sept 3. Credit: Bill Landon
Ward Melville's Bailee Williams (l) and Siena Hart battle at net for the Patriots Sept 3. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Bailee Williams returns at net in a Patriot win over Longwood Sept 3. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Anne Gursky’s serves the ball for the Patriots in a 3-0 shutout over Longwood Sept 3. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville’s libero Anne Gursky sets the play for the Patriots in a 3-0 shutout over Longwood Sept 3. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Anne Gursky from the service line for the Patriots in a 3-0 shutout over Longwood Sept 3. Bill Landon photo

Ward Melville fresh off the 3-0 win in their season opener against Willian Floyd two days earlier, kept the momentum going in another shut-out victory on the road against Longwood on Sept. 3.

After briefly losing the lead in the second set, the Patriots rallied back to sweep the Lions 25-12, 25-21 and 25-17 in League I action. Seniors Anne Gursky and Kiersten Schmidt led their team in digs with fifteen. 

The Patriots retake the court in another road game against Bellport Sept. 9. First service is at 4:30 p.m.

Pictured clockwise from above, Ward Melville’s Bailee Williams, left, and Siena Hart battle at the net for the Patriots; freshman Emma Bradshaw battles at net; Ward Melville senior Anne Gursky from the service line; Patriots senior Emma Zwycewicz sets the play; and Ward Melville celebrates a point in their three game sweep over Longwood.

