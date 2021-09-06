Ward Melville shuts out Longwood

1 of 17

Ward Melville fresh off the 3-0 win in their season opener against Willian Floyd two days earlier, kept the momentum going in another shut-out victory on the road against Longwood on Sept. 3.

After briefly losing the lead in the second set, the Patriots rallied back to sweep the Lions 25-12, 25-21 and 25-17 in League I action. Seniors Anne Gursky and Kiersten Schmidt led their team in digs with fifteen.

The Patriots retake the court in another road game against Bellport Sept. 9. First service is at 4:30 p.m.

Pictured clockwise from above, Ward Melville’s Bailee Williams, left, and Siena Hart battle at the net for the Patriots; freshman Emma Bradshaw battles at net; Ward Melville senior Anne Gursky from the service line; Patriots senior Emma Zwycewicz sets the play; and Ward Melville celebrates a point in their three game sweep over Longwood.