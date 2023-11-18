Mills Pond Elementary hosts first Veterans Day Parade

Mills Pond Elementary School Principal Ireen Westrack proudly told local veterans that, “We wanted to do something more personal this year.”

So, she, Mills Pond staff and students hosted their first Mills Pond Veterans Parade on Nov. 9.

Veterans related to students and staff were invited to the school in honor of Veterans Day.

The veterans walked down a red carpet with their relatives, were served a hot breakfast, received thank you certificates and participated in a parade in front of the school.

The 5th grade choir also performed some patriotic songs and local Girl Scouts proudly led the parade.