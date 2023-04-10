Miller Place Panthers perfect at 5-0

Miller Place Panthers perfect at 5-0

Timeout, Miller Place. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place wins a non-conference road game against Riverhead. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place sophomore Emily Lopez lays off a pitch. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior Renee Stocken is mobbed by teammates after hitting a grand slam. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place eighth grader Delaney Scheider hits an infield grounder. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place battles at the plate. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place sophomore Emily Lopez hits a line drive. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place sophomore Isabella Zaher drives one deep. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place catcher Delaney Schleider in conference with winning pitcher Ava Zicchinelli. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place sophomore Ava Zicchinelli drives the ball deep. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place third baseman throws to first for the out. Photo by Bill Landon

Renee Stocken’s bat set the tone early when the senior ripped a grand slam to put the Panthers out front 4-0 in a road game against Riverhead on Saturday, April 8. 

Miller Place, undefeated in the first four games of the season, continued to tack on the runs, putting the game away 11-2 in this non-league matchup. Sophomore Ava Zicchinelli pitched a complete game, striking out 12 batters to help her team improve to 5-0 in League VII. 

The Panthers retake the field Wednesday with a road game against Sayville. Gametime is slated for 5:00 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon



