Miller Place Panthers perfect at 5-0

1 of 11

Renee Stocken’s bat set the tone early when the senior ripped a grand slam to put the Panthers out front 4-0 in a road game against Riverhead on Saturday, April 8.

Miller Place, undefeated in the first four games of the season, continued to tack on the runs, putting the game away 11-2 in this non-league matchup. Sophomore Ava Zicchinelli pitched a complete game, striking out 12 batters to help her team improve to 5-0 in League VII.

The Panthers retake the field Wednesday with a road game against Sayville. Gametime is slated for 5:00 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon





