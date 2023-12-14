Miller Place Panthers girls basketball bests Port Jeff Royals

Loose ball. Bill Landon photo
Brooke Callaghan drives the lane for the Panthers. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place junior Brooke Callaghan lays up for two in a road game against Port Jeff. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place junior Ava Zicchinelli lays up for two in a road game against Port Jeff. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place freshman Julie Orenzo lets a three pointer fly in a road game against Port Jeff. Photo by Bill Landon
Maitreya Driscoll-Stremich boxes out Sophia Ingenito in a non-league home game Dec. 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place junior Isbella Zaher shoots from the paint in a road game against Port Jeff. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior Sophia Ingenito shoots from the paint in a road game against Port Jeff. Photo by Bill Landon
Maitreya Driscoll-Stremich drives the baseline in a non-league home game Dec. 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior Grace Flammia lays up for two in a road game against Port Jeff. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior Sophia Ingenito scores from down low in a road game against Port Jeff. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Emma Batter passes back out in a home game against Miller Place. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff’s Emma Batter attempts to block Julie Orenzo drive to the basket. Photo by Bill Landon
Rebound. Photo by Bill Landon
Madeline Matvya Lays up for two for the Royals in a home game against Miller Place. Photo by Bill Landon
Madeline Matvya passes down low for the Royals in a home game against Miller Place. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff freshman Mikaela Weinisch shoots from the corner in a home game against Miller Place. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Rose Meliker-Hammock shoots from the paint in a home game against Miller Place. Photo by Bill Landon
Loose ball. Bill Landon photo
Maitreya Driscoll-Stremich shoots from the corner for the Royals in a non-league home game Dec. 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Maitreya Driscoll-Stremich drives the lane for the Royals in a non-league home game Dec. 8. Photo by Bill Landon
Madeline Matvya Lays up for two for the Royals in a home game against Miller Place. Photo by Bill Landon

Being one of the smallest schools in Suffolk County, when the Lady Royals of Port Jeff play an early season nonleague game, they always face a team from a larger school district. This was the case Friday afternoon with a home game against Miller Place. 

Having lost perennial scoring threats to graduation, Port Jeff’s roster features only one senior as the Lady Royals had their hands full, falling to the Panthers 47-22 in the Dec. 8 matchup.

Returning starter Ava Zicchinelli for Miller Place was the offensive spark for the Panthers, leading her team with 14 points followed by Brooke Callaghan, who banked nine. Sophia Ingenito netted seven.

Rose Meliker-Hammock scored three from the floor and three from the free throw line for nine points for the Royals.

Port Jeff (0-2) retakes the court with another nonleague matchup Saturday, Dec. 16, with a road game against West Islip. Game time is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The Panthers (2-4) face one more nonleague matchup at home to Pierson/Bridgehampton Dec. 20 before league play begins with a home game against Harborfields Thursday, Jan. 4, with tipoff at 5:30 p.m.

