Middle Country Public Library to host outdoor concerts, movie this summer

Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach will present the following free outdoor events for the community this summer:

Music Under the Stars: Petty Rumours

Thursday, July 12 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Join Petty Rumours for an unforgettable evening of music. This show will bring together over four decades of hits from Tom Petty, Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac and the Traveling Wilburys. As this concert will be held outside, patrons should bring their own chairs and/or blankets. Food trucks will be on hand beginning at 6pm and performance begins at 7 p.m.

Music Under the Stars: 20 Highview

Tuesday, August 9 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Get down with 20 Highview, a nine-piece powerhouse band specializing in dance classics with funk grooves. They will cover classics from the 60’s up to the present day. As this concert will be held outside, patrons should bring their own chairs and blankets. Food trucks will be on hand beginning at 6pm and performance begins at 7 p.m.

MCPL Under the Stars Movie Night: ‘The Goonies’

Wednesday, August 17 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Join us for an outdoor viewing of the movie, The Goonies! As this movie will be held outside, patrons should bring their own chairs and blankets. In the event of rain, the program will be rescheduled for August 25. Food truck will be on hand beginning at 7 p.m. and movie begins at 8 p.m.

For more information, call 631-585-9393