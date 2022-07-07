Brookhaven’s 451-TOWN Call Center reaches milestone with 2,000,000th call

On June 23 at 10:50 a.m., the Town of Brookhaven’s 451-TOWN Call Center reached the milestone of 2,000,000 calls since it started operations on September 12, 2007. The 451-TOWN Call Center is the state-of-the-art constituent response system that enables residents to utilize one phone number to access non-emergency government information and services. The 2,000,000th call was from a Rocky Point resident who inquired about a Town parking permit. Pictured (left to right) are Supervisor Ed Romaine; Call Center Agent Joan Holomshek; Call Center Manager Lisa Schneider; Call Center Agents Michele Fitzgerald, Thomas Sheedy, Lisa Gerle and Michelle Donovan; Call Center Supervisor, Krista Meyers and Call Center Agent Zachary Graulich.

The 451-TOWN (8696) Call Center operates Monday through Friday (except holidays) from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They handle a wide range of constituent calls, including comments and requests for general information as well as specific questions about services such as garbage collection and recycling, public safety, code enforcement, street lighting, highway maintenance, parks, and Town events.