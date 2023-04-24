Middle Country Mad Dogs drain Riverhead Blue Waves

Middle Country midfielder Jacob Zorcik grabs a loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country attack Joseph Grattola pushes past a defender. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country attack Joseph Grattola fires at the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country long stickman Aaron Smith clears the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country senior attack Charles Cavalieri pushes toward the crease. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country defender Christian Smith clears the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country defender Christian Smith looks upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country senior attack Charles Cavalieri looks upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country senior attack Charles Cavalieri fires at the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country attack Joseph Grattola pushes upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country midfielder Aidan Eck pushes upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country senior attack Charles Cavalieri passes to a cutter. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country senior attack Charles Cavalieri uncorks one. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country senior attack Charles Cavalieri scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country goalie Logan Hoenig makes the save. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country defender Christian Smith grabs a loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country sophomore attack Jack Cavalieri fires at the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Mad Dogs score. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country midfielder Aidan Eck looks for a cutter. Photo by Bill Landon

Not having won since their opening game of the season against Mattituck back in March, the Mad Dogs of Middle Country desperately needed a win to snap a seven-game losing streak. Opportunity knocked when the Riverhead Blue Waves came calling on Saturday, April 22.

Protecting a one-goal lead at the halftime break, senior attack Charles Cavalieri split the pipes in the opening minute of the second half to put his team out front 4-2. But the Blue Waves countered with a pair of goals halfway through the third quarter to make it a new game at four-all.

Cavalieri’s stick spoke again to put the Mad Dogs back out front when his younger brother, Jack, buried his shot to push ahead 6-4. But the Blue Waves answered with a goal near the finish to trail by just one. Middle Country held on, though, edging the Blue Waves 8-6 in the Div. I contest.

Charles Cavalieri topped the scoring chart for the Mad Dogs with two goals and two assists. Aidan Eck had one goal and two assists. Jack Cavalieri and Andrew DiMondo scored two goals each, and Joseph Grottola scored. Goalie Logan Hoenig had 11 saves in net.

— Photos by Bill Landon

