Merchandise stolen from BJ’s Wholesale in Islandia

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole from an Islandia store in January.

A man and woman allegedly stole JBL speakers from BJ’s Wholesale Club, located at 1000 Old Nichols Road, at 8 p.m. on January 30. The merchandise is valued at approximately $550.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.