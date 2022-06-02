Member Artist Showcase opens at Mills Pond Gallery June 4

The Smithtown Township Arts Council showcases the annual Member Artist Showcase at the Mills Pond Gallery in St. James from June 4 to July 10. The public is invited to an opening reception Saturday June 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. to meet the exhibiting artists and view their work.

The exhibit features the work of 73 member artists from 40 Long Island communities, NYC and North Carolina. Works were created using a wide variety of mediums including acrylic, beads and mosaic (sculpture), colored pencil, digital, gouache, graphite, ink, mixed media, oil, pastel, photography, torn paper (collage), water mixable oil and watercolor.

Local exhibiting artists include Marsha Abrams (Stony Brook), Eugene Adamowicz (Holbrook), Lucia Alberti (Smithtown), Tina Anthony (Northport), Ross Barbera (Ronkonkoma), Shain Bard (Huntington Station), Barbara Ann Bilotta (Sound Beach), Renee Blank (Holbrook), Joyce Bressler (Commack), Renee Caine (Holtsville), Linda Ann Catucci (St James), Karen Celella (Coram), Carol Ceraso (Hauppauge), Lou Deutsch (Stony Brook), Patricia DiGiovanni (Nesconset), Beth Drucker (St. James), JoAnne Dumas (Wading River), and Karin Dutra (Port Jefferson), Paul Jay Edelson (Poquott), Deidre Elzer-Lento (Asharoken), Ellen Ferrigno (Port Jefferson), Donna Gabusi (Smithtown), Vivian Gattuso (Lake Ronkonkoma), Maureen Ginipro (Smithtown), Rhoda Gordon (Port Jefferson Station), Jan Guarino (East Northport), John Hunt (St. James), David Jaycox, Jr. (Northport), James Kelson (Stony Brook), Lynn Kinsella (Brookhaven), Myungja Anna Koh (Stony Brook), Frank Loehr (Ronkonkoma), Jeanette Martone Kathleen Massi (East Setauket), Sebastian McLaughlin (Smithtown), Frederic Mendelsohn (Port Jefferson), Diane Oliva (Middle Island), Eileen Palmer (St. James), Sean Pollock (Stony Brook), Catherine Rezin (Nesconset), Robert Roehrig (East Setauket), Roberta Rogers (Port Jefferson), Oscar Santiago (Selden), Lori Scarlatos (Saint James), Anita Schnirman (Kings Park), Hillary Serota Needle (Dix Hills), Kathleen Shaff Kelson (Stony Brook), Anita Simmons (Commack), Gisela Skoglund (Kings Park), Silvia Soares Boyer (NYC), Lynn Staiano (Smithtown), Madeline Stare (Smithtown), Angela Stratton (Selden), Daniel Van Benthuysen (Huntington), Mary Ann Vetter (St. James), Mary Waka (Ronkonkoma), Pamela Waldroup (Kings Park), and Robert Wallkam (Port Jefferson).

The Mills Pond Gallery is located at 660 Route 25A, St. James. Gallery hours are Wednesdays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. (closed July 3, 4, 5). For information or directions visit millspondgallery.org or call 631-862-6575.