Shoreham-Wading River junior Alec Gregorek rips a shot on goal. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai junior Christian Colantonio scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River long stickman Ryan Farron clears the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Francisco Cortes looks for a cutter. Photo by Bill Landon
James Carretta maintains possession. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River junior Owen Taylor pushes up-field. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River junior Alec Gregorek in traffic. Photo by Bill Landon
Joey Spallina. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt Sinai senior midfielder James Carretta scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai senior Joey Spallina scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai junior Jake Spallina wins at “X” for the Mustangs. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai keeper Brayden Wilcken with a save. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River junior Ryan Herr fires at the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River goalie Jayden Galfano with the save. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai senior Joey Spallina scores a goal to set a new Long Island lacrosse record at 501 points. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai junior Jake Spallina wins at “X” for the Mustangs. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai junior attack Jake Spallina wins at “X” for the Mustangs. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai sophomore attack Lucas Laforge scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Alexander Kershis shoots in the Suffolk Class C final against Mt. Sinai May 31. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Alexander Kershis splits the pipes for the goal. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Francisco Cortes fires at the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River long stickman Luke Gorman clears the ball. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

It was all Mt. Sinai in the Suffolk Class C final where the No. 1 seeded Mustangs led by eight goals at the half over No. 2 seed Shoreham-Wading River and never let up to capture the County title 16-5. 

Joey Spallina reached a milestone in the win, scoring a goal to eclipse the Long Island high school record of 501 points, a combination of goals and assists, in the victory May 31 at East Islip High School.

Sophomore attack Lucas Laforge topped the scoring chart for the Mustangs with six goals and one assist and Joey Spallina had five assists and three goals for eight points. Brayden Wilcken had 11 saves in net.

The win sends the Mustangs to the Long Island Championship round at Hofstra University Saturday June 4th. Game time is 5:30 p.m. 

