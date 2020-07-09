Melville youth embrace the spirit of giving

Generous Long Islanders have been finding ways to lend a helping hand to staff at Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Commack who have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle, as well as Gurwin residents who are missing their loved ones due to the “No Visitation” mandate issued by the New York State Department of Health in March.

16-year-old Melville resident Emily Rind created 370 care packages filled with puzzles, word search books, activities and sundry items to help keep Gurwin’s residents entertained and engaged, as part of her “Put a Smile on a Senior Campaign.”

Rind, who was unable to visit her own grandmother due to New York State’s COVID-19 Stay-At-Home Order, said she could only imagine how seniors at Gurwin must feel not being able to see their loved ones. “I reached out to Gurwin to see which items were most needed, and then posted flyers around town to collect supplies,” said Emily. Affixed to the care packages was a note which read, “I know it must be hard not seeing your family and loved ones, so I hope this will brighten your day and put a SMILE on your face.”

In another show of support for Gurwin healthcare workers, fifth graders in Melville Girl Scout Troop 3650 dedicated their Bronze Award project to providing handmade personal protective equipment (PPE) for the staff. Troop members created face shields using 3D printers, as well as masks and ear guards, items that were in scarce supply during the onset of the pandemic.

“In these challenging times when our staff are working their hardest to protect the well-being of those in their care, and when are residents are missing their families, the thoughtfulness of people in our local community like Emily and the Scouts in Troop 3650 really make a difference in helping to keep morale and spirits high,” said Nicole Hopper, Director of Therapeutic Recreation at Gurwin.