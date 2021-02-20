Melville firm to host Success in Family Business webinar Feb. 23

Barnes & Barnes P.C. and Marshall and Stevens present a free webinar titled “Success in Family Business” on Tuesday, Feb 23 from 10 to 11 am.

Panelists will include Leo K. Barnes, Jr., Esq. of Barnes & Barnes, PC in Melville and John Agogliati of Marshall & Stevens in New York City.

Moderated by Skye Ostreicher of Herald Community Newspapers, the agenda will include the wisdom of “annual business checkups,” best practices from those who’ve done it well, and the merits of succession plans. The importance of proper planning will also be covered and the key legal and financial steps that may ultimately spell the difference between multi-generational success and a failed business that ripples through family harmony. A Q&A will follow.

To register click here: [email protected]/FamilyBusiness

For more information, call Amy Amato at 516-569-4000, ext. 224.