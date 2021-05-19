Meet the Reboli Center’s May Artisan of the Month: Peter Nettesheim

The Reboli Center for Art & History is keeping on track with its current exhibit, Shifting Gears, which focuses on the “art” of transportation by selecting Peter Nettesheim as its Artisan for the Month of May. Nettesheim was chosen because the exhibit features both an original 1928 BMW motorcycle and a refurbished one from his private collection, and he is known for his extraordinary collection and knowledge, said Lois Reboli and BJ Intini, founders of the Reboli Center.

Collecting and restoring cars runs in his family. His father was a Mercedes Benz collector, which spurred Peter’s interest in collecting, but he took a different route by going with BMW motorcycles and cars as he thought the Mercedes was more of an old man’s car and the BMW sportier. Peter bought his first bike in 1979, and he has since created the world’s largest collection of BMW motorcycles. According to Peter, he has virtually every regular production model from 1923 through 1970 and another 35 or so of them after that date. He has now amassed a collection of more than 120 BMW cycles, including 10 cars. His passion is to collect and refurbish old and classic BMW motorcycles and cars. He has about 90 that are in perfect running condition. His massive collection of bikes, cars, artifacts and BMW memorabilia are displayed in a museum at his home in Huntington.

Peter Nettesheim and his collection are well known throughout the world and both are highly respected by those in the industry. Celebrities and motorcycle enthusiasts like Billy Joel, Jay Leno, Ryan Reynolds and Lyle Lovett have visited his home/museum. The Nettesheim Museum is only open by prior arrangement, and if you have any questions regarding the history of the BMW brand, please contact Peter Nettesheim at [email protected]

Located at 64 Main Street in Stony Brook, The Reboli Center is free, and open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the Artisan of the Month, please call the Center at 631-751-7707.