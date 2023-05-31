Meet the Reboli Center’s June Artisans of the Month: Bobbie and Bob Dalpiaz

For the month of June, the Reboli Center for Art and History is showcasing the stunning pottery and woodwork of Sayville couple Bobbie and Bob Dalpiaz.

Bobbie and Bob Dalpiaz met in college where they obtained degrees in Music Education from Ithaca College. After graduation, Bobbie pursued a career as an art and music teacher and Bob taught music in a local school district. However, Bobbie realized her true passion was pottery and began studying sculpture, hand building, and wheel throwing at private classes and at Stony Brook University. Residents of Sayville, Bobbie retired from teaching and is a full-time potter. Bob, on the other hand, is a full-time musician and woodworker. Together this creative duo creates unique, handmade, functional artwork using exotic woods and high-fire pottery.

They began working together when a lid on one of Bobbie’s pieces broke and she asked Bob to make a replacement out of wood, leading to a new working partnership. As Bob had no experience with a lathe, he took classes with the Long Island Woodworkers Club. Through trial and error, he became proficient at the lathe. In 1998, they formed Earthnwood Artisans.

According to Bob, “The creative process begins with Bobbie’s pottery, which she often hand carves to accentuate the form. She makes her own glazes and chooses a color and texture that complements the piece.” “Bob then selects an exotic hardwood to complement the glaze and creates a lid that accentuates the form. We often collaborate on the final project,” Bobbie said.

With their second career, they started traveling to art shows in the tri-state area and were awarded Best of Pottery several times at various shows. Their work is available at a few Long Island galleries. Bobbie also teaches pottery classes.

“This is such a great opportunity for the Reboli Center to showcase the exquisite work of this wonderful and talented couple. I was fascinated by how they started working together and the combination of the wooden lids with the beautiful pottery is just amazing. They are a perfect fit,” said Lois Reboli, a founder and president of the Reboli Center.

“As artists, it can be difficult to receive feedback on our work. Being selected as Artisans of the Month at The Reboli Center confirms our artistic vision and we are honored to show our work among other acclaimed and well-respected artists,” said Bobbie Dalpiaz.

Earthnwood will be on display during the month of June at the Reboli Center, 64 Main Street, Stony Brook. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information please call 631-752-7707 or visit www.rebolicenter.org .





