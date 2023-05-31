St. James Farmers Market opens June 3

The St. James Farmer’s Market reopens for the season on Saturday, June 3, in the parking lot of St. James Lutheran Church, 230 Second Ave., St. James from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On opening day the market will feature 40 vendors, including Bakewicz Farm, vendors selling microgreens, fresh organic flowers, honey, coffee and teas, mushrooms, pickles, Brooklyn baked breads, treats from Norway, Polish Pierogies, craft beer, self care items, artisan crafts and much more.

There will also be hot empanadas, live music by Perfect Strangers, free face painting, on the spot poetry project as well as a Kids Corner. Organized by volunteers of the Community Association of Greater St. James, the market will run through Oct. 7.