Let’s Eat: Maple syrup recipes that are perfect for autumn

By Heidi Sutton

Autumn is the perfect time to fall in love with maple syrup. There’s something about its sweet and savory taste that makes it the perfect addition to fall recipes and comfort food. Here are two delicious recipes, one for breakfast and one for dessert, that utilize this versatile ingredient.

Maple Banana Bread Pancakes

Recipe courtesy of Culinary.net

YIELD: Makes 8 4-inch pancakes

INGREDIENTS:

2 very ripe large bananas

1 cup milk

1 large egg

1 tablespoon maple extract

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons packed light brown sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

chopped walnuts for topping

DIRECTIONS:

Mash bananas in a large bowl with a fork until smooth. Add milk, egg, maple extract, and vanilla extract, and whisk until combined. Add flour, brown sugar, baking powder, ground cinnamon, and salt; mix until well blended.

Heat 2 tablespoons of the unsalted butter in a large cast iron skillet, nonstick frying pan, or griddle on medium heat until melted. Pour 1/4 cup of batter per pancake onto griddle or skillet. Cook 1-2 minutes per side, or until golden brown, turning when pancakes begin to bubble.

Transfer the pancakes to a warm oven or plate. Serve immediately with sliced banana, walnuts and maple syrup.

Pumpkin Bread Pudding with Spiced Maple Syrup

Recipe courtesy of Culinary.net

YIELD: Makes 12 servings

INGREDIENTS:

Bread Pudding:

2 cans (13 2/3 ounces each) coconut milk

4 eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup sugar

1 cup canned pumpkin

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

8 cups cubed challah bread (or cubed French or Italian bread)

1 cup flaked coconut

1 cup chopped pecans

Spiced Maple Syrup:

1 cup maple syrup

1 vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

DIRECTIONS:

To make Bread Pudding: Heat oven to 350° F. Pour coconut milk into large bowl. Stir with wire whisk until smooth. Add eggs, sugar, pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla; mix until well blended. Add bread cubes; toss to coat well. Pour into greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Let stand 10 minutes. Sprinkle evenly with coconut and pecans. Bake 35-40 minutes.

To make Spiced Maple Syrup: Mix syrup, vanilla extract and pumpkin pie spice in microwavable bowl or measuring cup. Microwave on high 1 minute, or until warm.