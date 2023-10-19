Let’s Eat: Maple syrup recipes that are perfect for autumn
By Heidi Sutton
Autumn is the perfect time to fall in love with maple syrup. There’s something about its sweet and savory taste that makes it the perfect addition to fall recipes and comfort food. Here are two delicious recipes, one for breakfast and one for dessert, that utilize this versatile ingredient.
Maple Banana Bread Pancakes
Recipe courtesy of Culinary.net
YIELD: Makes 8 4-inch pancakes
INGREDIENTS:
2 very ripe large bananas
1 cup milk
1 large egg
1 tablespoon maple extract
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 cup all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons packed light brown sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
chopped walnuts for topping
DIRECTIONS:
Mash bananas in a large bowl with a fork until smooth. Add milk, egg, maple extract, and vanilla extract, and whisk until combined. Add flour, brown sugar, baking powder, ground cinnamon, and salt; mix until well blended.
Heat 2 tablespoons of the unsalted butter in a large cast iron skillet, nonstick frying pan, or griddle on medium heat until melted. Pour 1/4 cup of batter per pancake onto griddle or skillet. Cook 1-2 minutes per side, or until golden brown, turning when pancakes begin to bubble.
Transfer the pancakes to a warm oven or plate. Serve immediately with sliced banana, walnuts and maple syrup.
Pumpkin Bread Pudding with Spiced Maple Syrup
Recipe courtesy of Culinary.net
YIELD: Makes 12 servings
INGREDIENTS:
Bread Pudding:
2 cans (13 2/3 ounces each) coconut milk
4 eggs, lightly beaten
1 cup sugar
1 cup canned pumpkin
1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
8 cups cubed challah bread (or cubed French or Italian bread)
1 cup flaked coconut
1 cup chopped pecans
Spiced Maple Syrup:
1 cup maple syrup
1 vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
DIRECTIONS:
To make Bread Pudding: Heat oven to 350° F. Pour coconut milk into large bowl. Stir with wire whisk until smooth. Add eggs, sugar, pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla; mix until well blended. Add bread cubes; toss to coat well. Pour into greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Let stand 10 minutes. Sprinkle evenly with coconut and pecans. Bake 35-40 minutes.
To make Spiced Maple Syrup: Mix syrup, vanilla extract and pumpkin pie spice in microwavable bowl or measuring cup. Microwave on high 1 minute, or until warm.