Man wanted for questioning in Huntington Station hit-and-run

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man wanted for questioning in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred in Huntington Station in May.

Amilar Velasquez was walking northbound on the shoulder of West Hills Road on May 5 at approximately 12:15 a.m. when he was struck by a dark-colored vehicle that fled the scene. Valasquez was transported to Huntington Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Detectives want to speak to the man pictured who was seen at a nearby establishment prior to the crash.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.