Man shot after leaving party in Port Jefferson Station

Suffolk County Police 6th Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that took place outside a residence in Port Jefferson Station Tuesday night.

Sixth Precinct officers responded to 95 Pine St. after a 911 call reported a man shot at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 17. When officers arrived they found Angel Bermudez in the backyard with two gunshot wounds.

Bermudez had left a party inside the residence when he was shot. Bermudez, 26, of Freeport, was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the 6th Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.