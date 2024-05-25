Man seriously injured in Miller Place motorcycle crash

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Miller Place on May 24.

A man was operating a Yamaha 250 motorcycle westbound on Old Rocky Point Road, near Woodhull Landing Road, when he lost control of the motorcycle, which left the roadway and crashed in a wooded area, at 11:53 p.m. The motorcycle operator, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was

transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.