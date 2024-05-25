Man seriously injured after being pulled unresponsive from E. Northport swimming pool

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating after a man was pulled unresponsive

from a residential swimming pool in East Northport on May 25.

Second Precinct officers responded to a 911 call on Teaneck Drive after a resident of the home was found unresponsive in the pool by his wife and a guest of the home at approximately 2:10 a.m. CPR was performed until first responders arrived.

Abudakr Haq, 33, was transported via ambulance to Huntington Hospital where he is in critical condition. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.