Man seriously injured in Huntington Station motorcycle crash

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Huntington Station on Nov. 7.

A 26-year-old man was riding a 2017 Honda motorcycle northbound on New York Avenue when he lost control and struck a utility pole near East 12th Street at 9:24 p.m. The man, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious physical injuries. The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Second Squad detectives at 631-854-8252.