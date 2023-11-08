Wanted for Huntington Petit Larceny

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly stole merchandise from a store in Huntington last month.

A woman allegedly stole kitchen appliances and children’s toys from Target, located at 124 East Jericho Turnpike on October 6.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept

confidential.