Man robs TD Bank in Elwood

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a robbery that occurred at an Elwood bank on Friday, Feb. 4.

A man entered TD Bank, located at 1941 Jericho Turnpike, at approximately 3:55 p.m., and verbally demanded money from the teller. The teller complied and the man fled the bank on foot.

The man was described as white, wearing a knit cap, dark jacket, light pants and a face covering.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.