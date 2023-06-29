Man robs Central Islip bank

A man entered Bethpage Federal Credit Union, located at 233 South Research Place, at 9:24 a.m. and handed a teller a note demanding cash and threatening violence. The teller complied with the man’s demands and the man fled the bank on foot.

The man was described as Black, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, and was wearing a blue surgical mask, sunglasses, light-colored pants and a baseball hat.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220- TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential..